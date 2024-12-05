1st New Zombieland Saga Song in 2 Years Promotes Saga Prefecture's Karatsu City

The music video features Karatsu's famous locale & dishes

Image via x.com

The Zombie Land Saga anime's X (formerly Twitter ) account made a surprise announcement: a new song release on December 3. “Suki-chan! Kara-chu-” is the first new Zombie Land Saga song in two years and is already available on YouTube .

The new song "Suki-chan! Kara-chu-"

will be available for download from today, December 3✨

Music video & cover art also available🎤

The first new song in about two years!

Everyone, please dance along

while humming "Suki-chan! Kara-chu-"💃



For details on the music video, please click here👇

https://zombielandsaga.com/news/detail.php?id=1121241



Check out the latest music video here ( YouTube )

https:// YouTube .com/watch?v=4-6GW7hqnUI

According to the Zombie Land Saga website, the music video features the members of Franchouchou dancing at Kagamiyama, Karatsu Castle, and other famous locations in Karatsu City. The video also highlights local cuisine specialties such as Yobuko Squid and Karatsu Q Mackerel.

The Karatsu City website also notes Karatsu City is “currently holding the Zombie Land Saga Revenge KARACHU Karatsu Tour Campaign” stamp rally. Participants will receive clear cards, with designs inspired by social media posts, by collecting stamps at participating locations in Karatsu City. The stamp rally will run between December 1 to March 31.

Image via www.city.karatsu.lg.jp

Along with the stamp rally, fans of Zombie Land Saga who post the “Suki-chan! Kara-chu-” music video URL along with the hashtag “#KARACHU” on TikTok , Instagram, or X will be entered to win one of 100 original eight-piece Zombie Land Saga coaster sets. (The staff did not announce the deadline for entering the drawing.)

Shin Furuya wrote the “Suki-chan! Kara-chu-” lyrics, and Takeshi Isozaki composed the music. Shibu arranged the song, and Kaede Hondo (Sakura Minamoto), Asami Tano (Saki Nikaido), Risa Taneda (Ai Mizuno), Maki Kawase (Junko Konno), Rika Kinugawa (Yūgiri), and Minami Tanaka (Lily Hoshikawa) performed it. The song is currently available digitally through iTunes , Mora, AWA, Apple Music, Spotify , YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and Line Music. No physical release has been announced.