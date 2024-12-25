Interest
Fairy Tail's Natsu Hands Timeslot to Mashin Sōzōden Wataru in Crossover Video
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
It can only take one thing — big or small — to bring two worlds together, even for just a very brief moment. This is what happened to the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest and Mashin Sōzōden Wataru anime in a special collaboration video on Wednesday, In the video, Natsu Dragneel passes the baton to Wataru Hoshibe, who will take over TV Tokyo's Sunday 5:30 p.m. timeslot with Mashin Sōzōden Wataru starting on January 12.
In the video, Natsu Dragneel (as voiced by Tetsuya Kakihara) and Wataru Hoshibe (as voiced by Mutsumi Tamura) have a short banter before promoting Mashin Sōzōden Wataru's takeover of the Sunday 5:30 p.m. (3:30 a.m. EST) timeslot from Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest.
The Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime premiered on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, TV Hokkaido, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co., Ltd. on July 7. The anime's 24th episode aired on Sunday, and the 25th episode will air on January 5.
Mashin Sōzōden Wataru, the new television anime in Sunrise's Wataru franchise, will debut on January 12 on TV Tokyo and its affiliate channels. The anime's manga adaptation launched in Shogakukan's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine on December 13.
Sources: Mashin Sōzōden Wataru anime's website, Comic Natalie