Fairy Tail's Natsu Hands Timeslot to Mashin Sōzōden Wataru in Crossover Video

One adventurer passes baton to another

It can only take one thing — big or small — to bring two worlds together, even for just a very brief moment. This is what happened to the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest and Mashin Sōzōden Wataru anime in a special collaboration video on Wednesday, In the video, Natsu Dragneel passes the baton to Wataru Hoshibe, who will take over TV Tokyo 's Sunday 5:30 p.m. timeslot with Mashin Sōzōden Wataru starting on January 12.

In the video, Natsu Dragneel (as voiced by Tetsuya Kakihara ) and Wataru Hoshibe (as voiced by Mutsumi Tamura ) have a short banter before promoting Mashin Sōzōden Wataru 's takeover of the Sunday 5:30 p.m. (3:30 a.m. EST) timeslot from Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest .

The Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime premiered on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co., Ltd. on July 7. The anime's 24th episode aired on Sunday, and the 25th episode will air on January 5.

Mashin Sōzōden Wataru , the new television anime in Sunrise 's Wataru franchise , will debut on January 12 on TV Tokyo and its affiliate channels. The anime's manga adaptation launched in Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine on December 13.