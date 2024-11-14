Mashin Sōzōden Wataru Anime Reveals January 12 Debut in New Commercial

The staff for Mashin Sōzōden Wataru , the new television anime in Sunrise 's Wataru franchise, revealed on Friday the show's January 12 television debut. The anime will air on Sundays at 5:30 p.m. on TV Tokyo and its affiliates.

The staff additionally revealed that lol will perform the opening theme song "POP UP!" Additionally, the staff revealed a new commercial for the anime.

The anime stars:

Yumi Kamakura is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Pictures , Yoichi Kato ( Aikatsu! , Duel Masters , Yo-kai Watch ) is in charge of series scripts, and Mayuko Nakano ( The Vampire Dies in No Time ) and Yoshinori Yumoto ( Daily Lives of High School Boys ) are designing the characters. Bandai Namco Filmworks and TV Tokyo are in charge of production.

Additional staff includes:

The anime will also get a manga adaptation that will launch in Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine on December 13. Nick Shō is drawing the manga.

Sunrise 's original Mashin Eiyūden Wataru television anime series premiered in 1988. The Mashin Eiyūden Wataru 2 sequel debuted in 1990, followed by the Chō Mashin Eiyūden Wataru sequel in 1997. The franchise also inspired three original video anime that debuted between 1989 and 1993.

Mashin Eiyūden Wataru Shichi Tamashii no Ryūjinmaru (Seven-Souled Ryūjinmaru) was anime studio Sunrise and Bandai Spirits ' Tamashii Nations toy brand's 2020 project in the Wataru franchise. The anime premiered on Bandai Spirits ' YouTube channel in April 2020 and streamed for nine episodes. A compilation film titled Mashin Eiyūden Wataru Shichi Tamashii no Ryūjinmaru - Saikai- screened in Japanese theaters January 2022.

The project's story follows series protagonist Wataru, who goes to the world Sōkaizan in response to a call about an incident there. An evil presence shrouds the area, and the robot Ryūjinmaru's power has been sealed. Together with his friends Shibaraku, Toraō, and Himiko, Wataru begins a new journey.

