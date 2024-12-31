Voice Actor Hiroshi Kamiya, Actress Rina Aizawa Get Married

Super Sentai actress makes announcement as the new year rolls in

Image via x.com ©逢沢りな Image via x.com ©神谷浩史

Actress Rina Aizawa announced her marriage to voice actor Hiroshi Kamiya at 12:00 a.m. midnight on New Year's Day:

I have an announcement

I apologize for raising a personal matter, but I would like to announce that I, Rina Aizawa , have married Hiroshi Kamiya .

I am still inexperienced, but I will never forget my gratitude to all of you who support me and show me your support every day, and I will continue to do my best to make you smile.

I hope you will continue to watch over me kindly.

Thank you for your continued support.

As of press time, Aizawa received 700 comments and counting, most of which are congratulations from her fans and colleagues.

According to Comic Natalie , Kamiya published a message on the Aoni Production website. His comment reads (roughly translated):

Although this is a personal matter, I would like to announce I, Hiroshi Kamiya , have married Aizawa Rina.

I will continue to cherish my feelings of gratitude and work hard to deliver my acting to everyone.

However, at the time of press, due to high traffic to the Aoni Production website, we could not confirm Kamiya's comments

Aizawa is best known for her role as Saki Royama (Engine Yellow) from the 2008 Super Sentai series Engine Sentai Go-onger. She has also appeared in several drama series. Her agency lists her full résumé.

Kamiya has appeared in Attack on Titan as Levi, Haikyu!! as Ittetsu Takeda, Natsume's Book of Friends as Takashi Natsume, among others. His agency lists his résumé.

Update: Kamiya's message added and his image corrected. Thanks, Rajiy.