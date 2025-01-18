×
Interest
Sumikko Gurashi Invites You to an Adorable Valentine Day's Fair

posted on by Anita Tai
Plus 1s not included

Make your Valentine's Day extra cute this year with a date to the Chocolate Fair at Sumikko Cafe!

gg5ndsybgaabwbz.png
Image via Sumikko Gurashi's X/Twitter

Sanrio is making the day of love extra sweet this year with a new line of merchandise featuring the mascots from San-X in adorable Valentine's themed outfits.

The theme this time revolves around a fictional one-day fair at the Sumikko Gurashi cafe. Patisserie Gurashi and Bakery Gurashi are in charge of the food for the event, preparing chocolate fondue for everyone for the chocolate exchange.

Special characters also make an appearance, such as the Bakery manager, Manager Sugar and Vice Manager Sugar, Bean Master, and Ghost.

chara-pc.png
Image via Sumikko Gurashi's official website

If your eyes aren't done feasting on the cute mascots, you can take one home from the merchandise in the form of notepads, erasers, bubble wrap keychains (to "pop" over and over, just like the original fidget toys), mascot plushies, and more.

i1-pc.png
Image via Sumikko Gurashi's official website

i2-pc.png
Image via Sumikko Gurashi's official website

i3-pc.png
Image via Sumikko Gurashi's official website

If you're still out of ideas for the upcoming day, you can take inspiration from last year in the world of anime.

Sources: San-X's YouTube channel, Sumikko Gurashi's X/Twitter account, Anime! Anime!

