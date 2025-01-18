Plus 1s not included

Make your Valentine's Day extra cute this year with a date to the Chocolate Fair at Sumikko Cafe!

Sanrio is making the day of love extra sweet this year with a new line of merchandise featuring the mascots from San-X in adorable Valentine's themed outfits.

The theme this time revolves around a fictional one-day fair at the Sumikko Gurashi cafe. Patisserie Gurashi and Bakery Gurashi are in charge of the food for the event, preparing chocolate fondue for everyone for the chocolate exchange.

Special characters also make an appearance, such as the Bakery manager, Manager Sugar and Vice Manager Sugar, Bean Master, and Ghost.

Image via Sumikko Gurashi's official website

If your eyes aren't done feasting on the cute mascots, you can take one home from the merchandise in the form of notepads, erasers, bubble wrap keychains (to "pop" over and over, just like the original fidget toys), mascot plushies, and more.

If you're still out of ideas for the upcoming day, you can take inspiration from last year in the world of anime.