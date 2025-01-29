Uma Musume Releases Live-Action Super-Sentai Parody

Witness the exploits of Carrot Man

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Uma Musume Pretty Derby project announced the release of an Uma Musume special episode on January 22 at 8:00 p.m. The post asked fans to cheer on Carrot Man as she fights the Fukenko Empire's Lardoron and Fat Monsters.

Image via x.com © Cygames, Inc.

The episode, titled “Eiyo Senshi Carrot Man ~Lardoron Shurai! Fukenko shoku ga Sekai wo Ou!?~” (Nutrition Warrior Carrot Man: Lardoron Attacks! Fukenko Food Takes Over the World!?), subsequently began streaming on PakaTube's YouTube channel on January 22. The episode follows the fictional Uma Musume hero Carrot Man as she battles the evil forces of the Fukenko Empire. The episode also features a guest appearance by Uma Musume character Biko Pegasus.

Eiyo Senshi Carrot Man ~Lardoron Shurai! Fukenko shoku ga Sekai wo Ou!?~ stars Yuri Sakuma as the voice of Carrot Man and Tomokazu Sugita as the voice of Emperor Fukenko, Lardron, Fat Monsters, and Narrator. Aimi Tanaka appears as Biko Pegasus. Kanon Narumi, Hinako Tanaka, Seri Suzumura, Himari Honda are cast as Staff A and B and Café Customer A and B respectively. Shin Okawa directed the episode with the theme song “Eiyo Senshi Carrot Man”, performed by Hironobu Kageyama .

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby game launched in February 2021 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game launched on PC via DMM Games in March 2021.

The game's concept begins with Uma Musume (Horse Girls), girls endowed with excellent running capability, and who aim to become top idols and compete in the national sports entertainment show "Twinkle Series." Players take the role of both teacher and trainer for the girls in the Nihon Uma Musume Training Center Gakuen (Japan Horse Girls Training Center Academy) and help them make their debut.