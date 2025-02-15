CLAMP Draws Cover for Former Kadokawa VP's Otaku History Book

Image via x.com ©井上伸一郎 ©星海社新書

The manga creation team CLAMP announced on February 10 that they have drawn the cover art for former KADOKAWA President and CEO Shinichirō Inoue 's upcoming book Media Mix no Akuma: Inoue Shinichiro no Otaku Bunkashi, (lit. The Cross-Media Devil: Shinichirō Inoue 's History of Otaku Culture). This autobiography of Inoue's work within the publishing industry will be available on March 18.

【News】 CLAMP has drawn the cover illustration for Media Mix no Akuma: Inoue Shinichirō no Otaku Bunkashi (author: Shinichirō Inoue ), which Seikaisha Shinsho will publish on March 18.



This is the life history of Shinichirō Inoue , a rare editor who has pioneered new cross-media techniques across all genres, including manga, anime, film, and literature.



Prior to the CLAMP announcement, Seikaisha Shinsho also announced Inoue would appear at the Animate Ikebukuro flagship store's Animate Hall White for a talk show event on March 1. The post notes the event will cover “the true story of what happened back then.”

To celebrate the release of Seikaisha Shinsho's Media Mix no Akuma: Inoue Shinichirō no Otaku Bunkashi, Shinichirō Inoue will hold a talk event!



The talk's theme is "Let's tell the true story of what happened back then."



Date and time: Saturday, March 1, 2025, 13:00

Venue: animate hall WHITE (Animate Ikebukuro Main Store South Building 9F)

Speakers: Shinichirō Inoue , Katsushi Ota ( Seikaisha , interviewer)



The registration period is here. Please wait a little while until registration opens.

February 14, 2025 - February 23, 2025

According to the Animate Ikebukuro website, those who wish to attend Inoue's talk event must pre-order a copy of Media Mix no Akuma: Inoue Shinichirō no Otaku Bunkashi through the online Animate shop. Tickets are limited to one per customer and will be available while supplies last. Ticket holders are also required to provide ID for entry into the event to prevent ticket scalping.

Media Mix no Akuma: Inoue Shinichirō no Otaku Bunkashi will go on sale on March 18 for 1,650 yen (about US$10.70).

Sources: CLAMP 's X/ Twitter account, Seikaisha Shinsho's X/ Twitter account, Animate Ikebukuro's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.