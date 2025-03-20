Hayao Miyazaki Shaves Off Iconic Beard

Image via x.com

Anime studio Khara shared a photo of Hideaki Anno and legendary Studio Ghibli animator Hayao Miyazaki on its second X (formerly Twitter ) account on Wednesday. The two men appear happy in the photo, but something is amiss about Miyazaki — he's missing his iconic beard. According to Anno, Miyazaki shaved the beard because, “it was too much hassle to take care of.”

The photo was taken in front of the entrance of Nibariki.

Just before I left, I had a photo taken by a veteran staff member from Nausicaä .

It's refreshing seeing Miya-san without a beard. He said he shaved it all off because it was too much hassle to take care of.

Anno also shared it had been six years since he had last seen Miyazaki and eight since he visited Miyazaki's personal office, Nibariki, in an earlier post. Anno noted it was as if time had stopped in the office while sharing a picture of Miyazaki's Sony VHS player and TV. Miyazaki's reflection in the TV teased the animator's beardless state.

The other day, I met Miya-san ( Hayao Miyazaki ) for the first time in about six years.

I'm glad he is still in good health.

It's been about eight years since I last visited Nibariki, but time still seemed to stand still in some parts of the room. As you can see in the photo, the Sony VHS deck is still in the TV stand.



It was great to have a fun chat with Miya-san about various things for the first time in a while.

By the way, there was no mention of Nausicaä (lol).



However, I felt sad to see the increasing number of portraits of deceased people on the Nibariki walls and at the main entrance of Studio Ghibli .



Anno's tongue-in-cheek note that they didn't talk about Nausicaä could be a nod to Miyazaki saying 12 years ago that he would be open to a hypothetical Nausicaä film sequel — if Anno would do it.

Right after dropping out of college, Anno worked under Miyazaki as a key animator for 1984's Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind , particularly on the God Warrior scene. He then co-founded the anime studio Gainax and directed Aim for the Top! Gunbuster , but still found time to work as a key animator for 1988's Grave of the Fireflies from Ghibli director Isao Takahata . Since then, Anno has contributed in various ways to several high-profile anime including Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water , Sailor Moon S , and His and Her Circumstances , and created the Evangelion franchise .