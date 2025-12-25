Interest
Merry Christmas From Around the Anime World, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Oshi no Ko, Frieren, Ghibli Museum, Shokotan, Tatsuya Endō, Kumiko Watanabe, Though I Am an Inept Villainess, & more!

Christmas time is here, and for many that means giving and receiving gifts — and the anime and manga world has plenty of illustrations, greetings, and more to give to fans:

Animal Crossing

Everyone! Good morning! Today is Christmas.♪
Jingle, Santa's helper, has been delivering Christmas presents since the early morning! He'll be here all night tonight, so if you'd like, please go meet him!

Black Cat

black_cat_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©2005矢吹健太朗/集英社•BLACKCAT製作委員会

Tatsuya Endō (SPY×FAMILY)

endo_tatsuya_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©遠藤達哉

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

frieren_01_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会

Ghibli Museum

Today, on Christmas Eve, our handbell band appeared out of nowhere…!🔔
They appeared in the basement, on the first floor, suddenly bringing Christmas carols everywhere!🎄🎄🎄

Suisei Hoshimachi

I Want to End This Love Game

this_love_game_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©堂本裕貴／小学館／「愛してるゲームを終わらせたい」製作委員会

Kyuryu Z

Natsumi Matsumoto (Yumeiro Pâtissière)

Good morning😃
Today is Christmas Eve🎄. I hope everyone has a wonderful Holy night.

Miffy

Today is Christmas Eve.
May you have a joyful day.🎄

Shōko Nakagawa

nakagawa_shoko_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©中川翔子

Ocha-ken

ocha-ken_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©2002,23 SEGA FAVE/HORIPRO

Onakasuita (Chan-pen to Mama-pen no Heibon dakedo Shiawase na Hibi)

Santa's present.

Oshi no Ko

oshi_no_ko_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

Sazanamu (Kadokawa editor)

Sylvanian Family

＼Advent Calendar Complete✨／
Our Advent calendar filled with lots of babies is now complete🎄
Which day's baby is your favorite?

Though I Am an Inept Villainess

inept_villainess_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©中村颯希・一迅社／「ふつつかな悪女」製作委員会

Universal Studios Japan

Today is Christmas Eve🎄✨
A large Christmas wreath and a hanging shark adorned with bright red ribbons are setting the festive mood at Amity Village🦈🎅
Say, “Jaws📷‼”

Kumiko Watanabe

It's Christmas Eve, but can we all just say it together?
"Merry Christmas!!!"
(See you in Hell)
Regarding the cast change, it was never our intentions as cast members.
Pekopon adult circumstances? Or such?
Both the squad and Hinata family won't hold back in theaters. Please come see it!!

Yoshihiro Watanabe (Studio Orange production staff)

Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

