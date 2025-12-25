Interest
Merry Christmas From Around the Anime World, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Christmas time is here, and for many that means giving and receiving gifts — and the anime and manga world has plenty of illustrations, greetings, and more to give to fans:
Animal Crossing
みなさ～ん！おはようございます！今日はクリスマスイブですね♪— どうぶつの森 (@doubutsuno_mori) December 24, 2025
サンタクロースの使いのジングルさんが、朝からクリスマスのプレゼントを配りにいらしてます！
今日は一晩中おられるそうなので、よければ会いにいってみてくださいね！ pic.twitter.com/Eo2fWbixuU
Everyone! Good morning! Today is Christmas.♪
Jingle, Santa's helper, has been delivering Christmas presents since the early morning! He'll be here all night tonight, so if you'd like, please go meet him!
Black Cat
Tatsuya Endō (SPY×FAMILY)
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Ghibli Museum
クリスマスイブの今日は、— 三鷹の森ジブリ美術館 Ghibli Museum, Mitaka (@GhibliML) December 24, 2025
神出鬼没…！の、ハンドベル隊🔔
地下1階にあらわれたり、1階に登場したりと、あちこちで突然のクリスマスソングをおおくりしました！🎄🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/DM8J8EfHfs
Today, on Christmas Eve, our handbell band appeared out of nowhere…!🔔
They appeared in the basement, on the first floor, suddenly bringing Christmas carols everywhere!🎄🎄🎄
Suisei Hoshimachi
🎅𝓜𝓮𝓻𝓻𝔂 𝓒𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓽𝓶𝓪𝓼🎅 pic.twitter.com/t0rL9FYgXc— 星街すいせい☄️ホロライブ０期生 (@suisei_hosimati) December 24, 2025
I Want to End This Love Game
Kyuryu Z
気になる🍰 pic.twitter.com/nF3leNcDc0— キュルZ (@kyuryuZ) December 24, 2025
Natsumi Matsumoto (Yumeiro Pâtissière)
おはようございます😃— 松本夏実「晴明様のJK花嫁」紙コミックス1巻発売中🍁🌟🪭 (@723pine) December 23, 2025
今日はクリスマスイブ🎄ですね。皆さま良い聖夜を。 pic.twitter.com/A8t7TlaHce
Good morning😃
Today is Christmas Eve🎄. I hope everyone has a wonderful Holy night.
Miffy
きょうは クリスマスイブ— 日本のミッフィー情報サイト (@miffy_japan) December 23, 2025
こころはずむ いちにちに
なりますように🎄 pic.twitter.com/AEqvlraHIg
Today is Christmas Eve.
May you have a joyful day.🎄
Shōko Nakagawa
Ocha-ken
Onakasuita (Chan-pen to Mama-pen no Heibon dakedo Shiawase na Hibi)
サンタさんからのプレゼント pic.twitter.com/FjhHCctY3d— ペンギンの優しい世界-お腹すい汰＠ (@onakapeko10) December 24, 2025
Santa's present.
Oshi no Ko
Sazanamu (Kadokawa editor)
🦈🎄🌟𝑺𝒂 𝑴𝒆𝒓𝒓𝒚 𝑪𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒎𝒂𝒔🌟🎄🦈#子ザメとまいにち pic.twitter.com/6OITuZXbqU— サザナム@KADOKAWA (@sazanamu_mu) December 24, 2025
Sylvanian Family
＼アドベントカレンダー完成✨／— シルバニアファミリー【公式】 (@SylvanianJP) December 24, 2025
赤ちゃんたちがたくさん入ったアドベントカレンダーが完成しました🎄
みなさんは、何日の赤ちゃんがお気に入りですか？#シルバニアファミリー #シルバニア#クリスマス #christmas #happyholidays #クリスマスイブ#シルバニア赤ちゃん #アドベントカレンダー pic.twitter.com/nPEaN3cudF
＼Advent Calendar Complete✨／
Our Advent calendar filled with lots of babies is now complete🎄
Which day's baby is your favorite?
Though I Am an Inept Villainess
Universal Studios Japan
今日はクリスマスイブ🎄✨— ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン公式 (@USJ_Official) December 23, 2025
アミティ・ビレッジには
大きなクリスマス・リースと
真っ赤なリボンを纏ったハンギング・シャークが
ムードを盛り上げてくれています🦈🎅
記念に「はい、ジョーズ📷‼」 pic.twitter.com/P32OvIcogN
Today is Christmas Eve🎄✨
A large Christmas wreath and a hanging shark adorned with bright red ribbons are setting the festive mood at Amity Village🦈🎅
Say, “Jaws📷‼”
Kumiko Watanabe
イブイブだけど— 渡辺久美子@クーニョス (@coonyos) December 23, 2025
一緒にご唱和、いっちょ言っとく？
「メリークリスマス！！！」
（地獄で逢おうぜ）
オールキャスト変更につきまして、
私達演者の意向は全くありません。
ペコポンの大人の事情？
ってやつ？
小隊も日向家もそのぶん劇場で手加減してないんで。是非観に来て下さいであります！！ pic.twitter.com/dxRtcc4AV1
It's Christmas Eve, but can we all just say it together?
"Merry Christmas!!!"
(See you in Hell)
Regarding the cast change, it was never our intentions as cast members.
Pekopon adult circumstances? Or such?
Both the squad and Hinata family won't hold back in theaters. Please come see it!!
Yoshihiro Watanabe (Studio Orange production staff)
Merry Christmas to you— Yoshihiro Watanabe (@crazynabe) December 24, 2025
Merry Christmas to you
Merry Christmas to you
Merry Christmas to you
Merry Christmas to you
Merry Christmas to you
pic.twitter.com/PnxEj814hW
