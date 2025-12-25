Merry Christmas From Around the Anime World, Part III

The journey can be more important than the destination, but a journey can also be its own destination.

― Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is structurally one of the very best manga I have ever read. The story is simple. More than two decades after the death of Himmel the Hero, Frieren, an Elven mage, takes to the road once again, this time accompanied by Fern and Stark, students of her dear friends. Alo...