Merry Christmas From Around the Anime World, Part III

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring One Piece, FF7 Remake, Digimon, Anime Expo, Katamari Damcy, Kentarō Yabuki, An Adventurer's Daily Grind at Age 29, CAPCOM, The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess, & more!

It's time to enjoy some seasonal greetings from the anime and manga world while we wait for the chestnuts to roast on an open fire!

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

alya_hides_her_feelings_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©Sunsunsun,Momoco/KADOKAWA/Alya-san Partners ©Sunsunsun,Momoco/KADOKAWA/Alya-san Partners2

An Adventurer's Daily Grind at Age 29

adventurers_daily_grind_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©奈良一平・講談社／コマイ村自治会

Anime Expo

anime_expo_christmas_2025
Courtesy of Anime Expo
© Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation 2025

CAPCOM

capcom_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©CAPCOM

Chamakou (Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill key animation)

chamakou_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©ちゃまこう

Digimon

digimon_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©BANDAI ©本郷あきよし・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション

Final Fantasy VII Remake

ffvii_remake_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
© SQUARE ENIX CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA/ROBERTO FERRARI

Jinushi (Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You)

jinushi_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©地主

Katamari Damcy

🎄HAPPY HOLIDAYS🎁
The Mates seem to be enjoying the party too.🍰

Medalist

medalist_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©つるまいかだ・講談社／メダリスト製作委員会

Hikaru Nakamura (Saint Young Men)

nakamura_hikaru_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©中村光

One Piece

The Quintessential Quintuplets

quintessential_quintuplets_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©春場ねぎ・講談社／「五等分の花嫁＊」製作委員会

Resident Evil

resident_evil_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©CAPCOM CO., LTD.

Seven Seas Entertainment

seven_seas_entertainment_christmas_2025
Courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment
©2004-2025 Seven Seas Entertainment, Inc.

Spike Chunsoft

spike_chunsoft_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.

Junichi Suwabe

The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess

reincarnated_villainess_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©冬夏アキハル・白泉社／「転生悪女の黒歴史」製作委員会

Hari Tokeino (Gakuen Babysitters)

tokeino_hari_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©時計野はり

Kentarō Yabuki (Black Cat, To Love-Ru, Ayakashi Triangle)

yabuki_kentaro_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©矢吹健太朗

Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
This article has a follow-up: Merry Christmas From Around the Anime World, Part IV (2025-12-25 14:40)
follow-up of Merry Christmas From Around the Anime World, Part II
