Interest
Merry Christmas From Around the Anime World, Part III
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring One Piece, FF7 Remake, Digimon, Anime Expo, Katamari Damcy, Kentarō Yabuki, An Adventurer's Daily Grind at Age 29, CAPCOM, The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess, & more!
It's time to enjoy some seasonal greetings from the anime and manga world while we wait for the chestnuts to roast on an open fire!
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
An Adventurer's Daily Grind at Age 29
Anime Expo
CAPCOM
Chamakou (Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill key animation)
Digimon
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Jinushi (Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You)
Katamari Damcy
🎄HAPPY HOLIDAYS🎁— 『塊魂』【公式】 (@katamariseries) December 24, 2025
メイツたちもパーティーをたのしんでいる様子🍰#塊魂 #katamari pic.twitter.com/kdQ967MUqB
🎄HAPPY HOLIDAYS🎁
The Mates seem to be enjoying the party too.🍰
Medalist
Hikaru Nakamura (Saint Young Men)
One Piece
On a distant island under winter skies, a small reindeer with a giant heart turns another year older. 🦌❄️ Happy Birthday, Tony Tony Chopper! 💖🍬 pic.twitter.com/tV0ZlW0HpL— ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) December 24, 2025
The Quintessential Quintuplets
Resident Evil
Seven Seas Entertainment
Spike Chunsoft
Junichi Suwabe
It's just a small gift for you🎁 pic.twitter.com/tIcCOvJFMC— 諏訪部順一 Junichi Suwabe (@MY_MURMUR) December 24, 2025
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess
Hari Tokeino (Gakuen Babysitters)
Kentarō Yabuki (Black Cat, To Love-Ru, Ayakashi Triangle)
Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
