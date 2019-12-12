Ys: Memories of Celceta Game Heads West for PS4 in 2020

Physical release includes soundtrack CD

XSEED Games announced on Thursday that it will release the PlayStation 4 remaster of Nihon Falcom's Ys: Memories Of Celceta game physically and digitally in North America in spring 2020. Marvelous Europe also announced that it will release the game physically and digitally in Europe and Australia in 2020. The game will be available with both English and Japanese audio. A patch to add the additional audio to existing PC versions will be available "in the near future."

The Timeless Adventurer Edition will be available at launch and bundle art cards and a soundtrack CD, which was part of the Ys 25th Anniversary Pack in Japan. The digital standalone edition of the game will be available through the PlayStation Store.

A PC version of the game launched in July 2018. XSEED Games describes the story:

Knowing nothing but his name, Adol Christin awakens to find himself in the town of Casnan, a bustling frontier village at the edge of an endless sea of trees and untamed wilderness. Bereft of past and purpose, he is left to wander the town until a thief who claims to know him winds up joining him on a sudden mission to rid the local mine of monsters. This unexpected quest reawakens Adol's instincts as an accomplished swordsman, and together with the thief Duren, his adventures attract the attention of a Romun Army general stationed in the town. Impressed with their skills, she enlists the pair to assist in mapping the Great Forest of Celceta – a task which many have attempted but none have ever returned from. Far from the frontier's edge, Adol and Duren will have to brave the dangers of Celceta while constantly keeping an eye out for any clues that may help Adol recover his lost memories. More importantly, he must use his best judgment to decide whom he can trust and who is using his memory loss in order to deceive him…

Nihon Falcom originally released the game in Japan on the PlayStation Vita in September 2012, and XSEED Games released the game in North America in November 2013. NIS America released the game in Europe in February 2014.