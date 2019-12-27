Hōkago Teibō Nisshi Fishing Anime's Promo Unveils Main Cast

The official website for the television anime of Yasuyuki Kosaka 's Hōkago Teibō Nisshi (Afterschool Embankment Journal) manga began streaming a promotional video on Saturday. The video unveils the main cast:



The anime will star:

Kanon Takao as Hina Tsurugi, a first-year high school student and an indoor-oriented girl who likes crafts and moves to a seaside town to continue with her high school education

as Hina Tsurugi, a first-year high school student and an indoor-oriented girl who likes crafts and moves to a seaside town to continue with her high school education Natsumi Kawaida as Natsumi Hodaka, a first-year high school student and Hina's longtime friend since they were little

Yū Sasahara as Yūki Kuroiwa, a third-year high school student and the Embankment Club president

Satomi Akesaka as Makoto Ohno, a second-year high school student and an Embankment Club member



The fishing manga's story centers on Hina and her group of three other female high school students. Hina is an indoor-oriented girl who likes crafts and moves to a seaside town to continue with her high school education. She meets upperclassman Kuroiwa as she walks along an embankment and joins the mysterious "Embankment Club." Hina dislikes sea creatures, but she fishes with her fellow club members and eats their catches. She gradually starts to appreciate the appeal of the ocean.

Takaharu Okuma (assistant director of Uzamaid! , Himouto! Umaruchan ) is directing the series at Doga Kobo . Fumihiko Shimo ( How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? , Anima Yell! ) is in charge of series composition, and Katsuhiro Kumagai ( Gabriel DropOut , Luck & Logic ) is designing the characters.

The anime will premiere in April.

Kosaka launched the manga in the magazine in February 2017 as his first series. Akita Shoten published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on October 18.

Kosaka designed the characters for The Dragon Dentist anime project. The anime started out as the first anime short in Dwango and Studio Khara 's Japan Anima(tor)'s Exhibition ( Japan Animator Expo ) project. The short then spawned a two-episode feature-length version that debuted in Japan in February 2017. NHK World later aired and streamed the anime that March with an English dub . Sentai Filmworks licensed the two-part television special and released it on home video in October 2017.