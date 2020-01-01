Nitro+CHiRAL's Slow Damage Game Gets Prequel Manga in Summer 2020

The official website for the Nitro+CHiRAL boys-love game brand's upcoming adult game Slow Damage revealed on Wednesday that the game is getting a short prequel manga adaptation by Sumimoto in summer 2020. The short manga is titled Slow Damage ~Zenjitsutan~ (Slow Damage: Prequel).

Nitro+CHiRAL announced the game in 2016, and it is slated to launch for Windows PC in Japan this year. JAST USA's JAST BLUE boys-love label will release the game in English.

Kabura Fuchii is writing the script for the game, and Uiro Yamada is credited with the original art. The website teases that the story will involve "a wound cut open and desire." The story is set in modern-day Japan. The main character Towa lives in Shinkōmi. Towa doesn't think about tomorrow, and his days are depraved and ephemeral.

Nitro+CHiRAL 's DRAMAtical Murder adult visual novel debuted in 2012, and it inspired a manga in 2012 and an anime in 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released it on home video. Nitro+CHiRAL 's Sweet Pool game launched in 2008 and inspired a manga in 2010, which Viz Media digitally released in English.

Source: Nitro+CHiRAL