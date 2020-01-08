News
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Game's Trailer Previews Character Progression
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming on Wednesday a trailer for the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The trailer previews character progression.
The game will ship on January 16 in Japan, and on January 17 in the West. The pre-order bonus content includes a sub-quest titled "A Competitive Party With Friends," early access to Bonyu's training, and a cooking item.
The game will have a Deluxe Edition, an Ultimate Edition, and a Collector's Edition. The Deluxe Edition will include a season pass (with two more story episodes to come) and a deluxe cooking item. The Ultimate Edition will have the contents of the Deluxe Edition, as well as a music compilation pack with 11 additional songs, and the Tao Pai Pai Pillar. The Collector's Edition (seen below) will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game and contain a hardcover game artbook, steelbook case, and diorama figure.
Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:
Developed in Japan by video game developer CyberConnect2; the game tells the legendary story of DRAGON BALL Z, taking players on an unforgettable adventure to experience over-the-top battles and challenging quests while creating life-long friendships as they crusade to protect Earth from fearsome villains. Additionally, DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will also present resolutions to long unanswered questions from the DRAGON BALL Z storyline through light-hearted side quests.
The game will include story and gameplay inspired by the Dragon Ball Z anime's Cell Saga and Buu Saga. The game will also include the playable characters Trunks and Bonyu, a new character designed by Akira Toriyama.
The game will have English and Japanese audio and support Neutral-Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese subtitles.
Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.