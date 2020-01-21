Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON Arcade Game Gets PS4 Port in 2020

A livestream presentation for the Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs. game series announced on Tuesday that the Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON arcade game is getting a port for PlayStation 4 in 2020. Bandai Namco Entertainment America and Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe will release the game in Europe and North America, respectively, in 2020. The companies began streaming a teaser video for the "two-on-two team battle action" game's new release.

The livestream presentation also announced that a new arcade game in the Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs. series is in development.

The PS4 version of Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost ON will feature 183 Mobile Suits from 36 works. Including non-player characters, the game will have a total of more than 300 Mobile Suits. Just as in the original arcade game, the PS4 version will have an Extreme Burst mode that greatly boosts Mobile Suit performance and allows players to use powerful attacks.

This game series based on the Gundam robot anime franchise began with Mobile Suit Gundam : Federation Vs. Zeon in arcades in 2001, and it has since spawned releases on both home consoles and portable game systems. The ninth major arcade game release in the series was the first Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs., and it debuted in 2010. The game has since received several upgrades in arcades. Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost ON, the most recent arcade release in the series, launched in 2016.

The Gundam Extreme Vs. Full Boost game debuted in arcades in Japan in 2012. A PlayStation 3 version, which is the most recent console game in the Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs. series, shipped in 2014. Bandai Namco Entertainment then released the Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. 2 arcade game in Japan in October 2018.

Gundam Versus shipped in Japan for PS4 in July 2017, while Bandai Namco Entertainment released the game in the West in September 2017.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.