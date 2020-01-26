Tatsuhiko Ida, Satoshi Shiki Launch Bakuen Manga in February

The March issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine announced on Friday that Satoshi Shiki and Tatsuhiko Ida will launch a new manga titled Bakuen in the magazine's April issue on February 26. Ida is credited with the original work, and Shiki is drawing the manga. The manga's first chapter will have 76 pages.

Shiki posted a preview image of the manga on Twitter on Saturday. The manga takes place in a world where everyday life has suddenly crumbled away. In front of a young girl who is only waiting for death in this ruined world, a lone young man descends from an empty sky.

Ida ( Blade , XBlade , XBlade Cross ) previously drew the Chikujōin-san Hashagisugi (Chikujōin-san is Having Way Too Much Fun) spinoff manga of the Re:CREATORS franchise. Additionally, Ida launched the Black Lagoon : Sōji-ya Sawyer - Kaitai! Gore Gore Musume (Black Lagoon: Sawyer the Cleaner - Dismemberment! Gore Gore Girl) spinoff of Rei Hiroe 's Black Lagoon manga in September.

Shiki ( XBlade , XBlade Cross , Daphne in the Brilliant Blue ) most recently ended the Attack on Titan: Before the Fall manga in March 2019. Seven Seas Entertainment announced in October that it will release Shiki's The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru ( Dororo to Hyakkimaru-den ) remake manga of Osamu Tezuka 's Dororo manga starting on June 9. Shiki launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Champion RED magazine in October 2018.