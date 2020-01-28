One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Game's Trailer Previews Child Emperor, Spring Mustachio, Amai Mask

Fighting game for PS4, Xbox One, PC launches in N. America, Europe on February 28

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming a character trailer on Tuesday for the One-Punch Man : A Hero Nobody Knows game. The video previews the new characters Child Emperor, Spring Mustachio, and Amai Mask.

The game will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Europe on February 28. The game will launch for PS4 and Xbox One in Japan on February 27. The pre-order bonuses include early access for Saitama (Dream Version) and additional outfits for Saitama.

In the three-on-three action-fighting game, players form teams of three characters to take on an opposing team. If they choose Saitama, characters must survive long enough for him to arrive through the Hero Arrival System. By performing well in battle with only two characters, players can decrease the amount of time it will take for Saitama to arrive.

Previously confirmed characters include Saitama, Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, Mumen Rider, Vaccine Man, Deep Sea King, Mosquito Girl, Carnage Kabuto, Terrible Tornado, Silverfang, Atomic Samurai, Tank-Top Master, Tank-Top Blackhole, Tank-Top Tiger, Metal Bat, Metal Knight, Stinger, and Melzargard.

Madhouse and director Shingo Natsume 's first 12-episode anime season based on ONE and Yūsuke Murata 's One-Punch Man manga aired in Japan from October to December 2015. Viz Media and Daisuki both streamed the series outside of Japan as it aired. The anime premiered with an English dub on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in July 2016. Viz Media released the first season on home video in North America.

The new season began with a television special, followed a week later by the first episode in April 2019. Viz Media acquired the master license to the second anime season, including digital streaming, TV broadcast, electronic sell-through, home media, and merchandising rights for North America, Latin America and Oceania. The company is streaming the show as a Hulu exclusive. Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Europe, excluding French- and German-speaking Europe, and in the Middle East and North Africa.

