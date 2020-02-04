Mone Kamishiraishi Performs 7SEEDS Anime Season 2's Opening Song

The staff of the anime of Yumi Tamura 's 7SEEDS manga revealed on Tuesday that Mone Kamishiraishi will perform the opening theme song "From the Seeds" for the show's second season. Rock band GLIM SPANKY composed the song. Kamishiraishi is perhaps best known in anime for voicing the character Mitsuha in the your name. film.

Rock band Cider Girl will perform the ending theme song "Synchro" for the new season. It will premiere on Netflix this year.

The first season debuted on Netflix last June, delayed from its original April premiere date. The first season premiered on television in Japan on January 14.

Netflix describes the anime:

In the immediate future, a giant meteorite has collided with earth. All living organisms, including mankind, have been wiped off the face of the planet. The government, who had foreseen this outcome, took measures to counter the worst-case scenario called Project 7SEEDS, in which five sets of seven young men and women were carefully selected and placed into teams. Each participant sought ways to survive on a deserted island.

Yukio Takahashi ( Dog & Scissors ) is directing the anime at GONZO . Touko Machida ( The [email protected] , Chaika the Coffin Princess , Harukana Receive ) is in charge of series composition. Youko Satou ( Dog & Scissors , Saiyuki Reload Blast , Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- ) is designing the characters.

Source: MoCa News