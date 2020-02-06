News
futekiya Boys-Love Manga Service Adds 21 Titles
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga include Achira Kochira Bokura, Rational Pervert Romance, Link and Ring, more
The futekiya boys-love manga news website announced last week that it will add 21 new manga titles from publisher Home-sha Inc. to its subscription service in early 2020.
The new manga include:
- Thanat's Achira Kochira Bokura (New Edition, volumes 1-2)
- Neg Sekihara and Nanako Semori Rational Pervert Romance
- Neg Sekihara and Nanako Semori Rational Pervert Romance After Story
- Yuruco Tsuyuki's Link and Ring
- Seika's The Pure Knight's☆Shining Journey Kaerimichi
- Minta Suzumaru Koi o Suru Tsumori wa Nakatta
- Tomato Machida's Koigokoro x Syndrome
- Nayuta Nago's Houkago no Ghost
- Nayuta Nago's Like a Sugar
- Nayuta Nago's Bitter Like Light
- Poteto Ueno's Mukou no Hito
- Poteto Ueno's Katsutoshi
- Akira Sasayama's Yasashiku Furetai
- Kazusa Naruse's Itoshi no Makura-chan
- Fujitobi's Inoue-kun Hajimemasen ka?
- Dento Hayane's Tenjite Koi to Iki
- echo's My Little Doggy
- Hasami Sahara's Perfect Pink
- Miu Kouda's HELLO
- Miu Kouda's more than red
- Mitsu Hashimoto's Seitokai Yakuin Toshite Mondaiji wo Kousei Saseteitara Nazeka Love Comedy ni Natteita Ken
The announcement noted that the English title translations for some of the manga may change.
The service launched last July, and it allows access to its entire library of manga for a monthly fee of US$6.99. The service is also offering licensed dōjinshi and manga by independent artists.
Disclosure: futekiya's Editor-in-Chief, Emma Hanashiro, worked at ANN as a news intern in 2014.
Source: Press release