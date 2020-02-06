futekiya Boys-Love Manga Service Adds 21 Titles

Manga include Achira Kochira Bokura , Rational Pervert Romance , Link and Ring , more

The futekiya boys-love manga news website announced last week that it will add 21 new manga titles from publisher Home-sha Inc. to its subscription service in early 2020.

The new manga include:

Thanat's Achira Kochira Bokura (New Edition, volumes 1-2)

(New Edition, volumes 1-2) Neg Sekihara and Nanako Semori Rational Pervert Romance

Neg Sekihara and Nanako Semori Rational Pervert Romance After Story

Yuruco Tsuyuki's Link and Ring

Seika's The Pure Knight's☆Shining Journey Kaerimichi

Minta Suzumaru Koi o Suru Tsumori wa Nakatta

Tomato Machida's Koigokoro x Syndrome

Nayuta Nago's Houkago no Ghost

Nayuta Nago's Like a Sugar

Nayuta Nago's Bitter Like Light

Poteto Ueno's Mukou no Hito

Poteto Ueno's Katsutoshi

Akira Sasayama's Yasashiku Furetai

Kazusa Naruse's Itoshi no Makura-chan

Fujitobi's Inoue-kun Hajimemasen ka?

Dento Hayane's Tenjite Koi to Iki

echo's My Little Doggy

Hasami Sahara's Perfect Pink

Miu Kouda's HELLO

Miu Kouda's more than red

Mitsu Hashimoto's Seitokai Yakuin Toshite Mondaiji wo Kousei Saseteitara Nazeka Love Comedy ni Natteita Ken

The announcement noted that the English title translations for some of the manga may change.

The service launched last July, and it allows access to its entire library of manga for a monthly fee of US$6.99. The service is also offering licensed dōjinshi and manga by independent artists.

Disclosure: futekiya's Editor-in-Chief, Emma Hanashiro, worked at ANN as a news intern in 2014.

Source: Press release