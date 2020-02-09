Promare Anime Film Gets 4DX Screenings in Japan with 2 Prequel Shorts

New 4DX screenings start on February 14

The official website for Trigger and XFLAG 's Promare anime film announced on Thursday that the film will get more 4DX screenings, but this time the "Galo-hen" ("Side: Galo") and "Lio-hen" ("Side: Lio") prequel anime shorts will screen alongside the film. The new screenings will start on February 14 and will screen in 55 theaters in Japan.

When the film first opened in Japan in May, those who attended screenings received a code and URL to watch the "Galo-hen" short online. Later on, attendees could receive a similar code and URL to watch a separate "Lio-hen" short.

The film opened in 200 theaters in Japan on May 24, and ranked at #8 in its opening weekend. The film has earned more than 1.4 billion yen (about US$13 million) at the Japanese box office. The film added 4DX screenings on October 18.

Director Hiroyuki Imaishi and scriptwriter Kazuki Nakashima teamed up again for the new project at Trigger . Trigger and Nakashima are credited with the original work. Shigeto Koyama was in charge of character design and mechanical design , and Sushio ( Kill la Kill ) was involved as an animator. Tomotaka Kubo ( Mary and The Witch's Flower ) was the art director, and Saishi Ichiko was in charge of logo design. Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Kill la Kill ) composed the music. SANZIGEN Animation Studio handled the 3DCG animation. XFlag is credited with production, and TOHO is distributing the film.

The anime film shipped on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in Japan on February 5.

Fathom Events screened the film in the U.S. on September 17 and 19. GKIDS began screening the movie in the U.S. on September 20 in select theaters, and in Canada on September 22. The screenings had either English subtitles or an English dub. GKIDS and Fathom Events then hosted 4DX screenings of the film in the U.S. on December 11. A screening event in the U.S. on December 8 screened the "Side: Galo" short.