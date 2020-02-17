Senryū Girl Manga Ends With 13th Volume in June

Manga launched in October 2016, inspired spring 2019 TV anime

The 12th compiled book volume of Masakuni Igarashi 's Senryū Girl ( Senryū Shōjo ) manga revealed on Monday that the manga will end with the 13th volume, which will ship on June 17.

The manga centers on Nanako Yukishiro and Eiji Busujima. Nanako is a girl who can only communicate what she wants to say by using senryū (a poetry style similar to haiku more focused on humor). Eiji is an intimidating but kind boy who is a member of the school literature club. The manga tells the story of the pair's cheerful everyday interactions through 17 syllables.

Igarashi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in October 2016.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered last April. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and streamed it on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan.