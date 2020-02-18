Kei Toume's Kurogane Kai Manga Goes on 3-Month Hiatus

Revival of earlier Kurogane manga launched in 2017

This year's sixth issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kei Toume 's Kurogane Kai manga will go on hiatus, and will return in the magazine's 12th issue on May 20. Toume will publish a "special work" in the magazine's ninth issue on April 1.

The manga is a revival of Toume's earlier Kurogane manga. Del Rey published the first manga in English, and it describes the story:

Avenging his father's murder is a matter of honor for the young samurai Jintetsu. But it turns out that the killer is a corrupt government official–and now the powers that be are determined to hunt Jintetsu down like an animal. There's only one problem: Jintetsu is already dead. Torn to pieces by a pack of dogs, Jintetsu's ravaged body has been found by Genkichi, outcast and master inventor. Genkichi gives the dead boy a new, indestructible steel body and a talking sword–just what he'll need to face down the gang that's terrorizing his hometown and the mobster who ordered his father's hit. But what about Otsuki, the beautiful girl he left behind? Steel armor is defense against any sword, but it can't save Jintetsu from the pain in his heart.

Toume launched Kurogane Kai in Grand Jump in February 2017. Shueisha published the manga's third compiled book volume on October 18.

Toume launched the original manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine, where it ran from 1997-2001, after which it went on hiatus until the launch of Kurogane Kai . Kodansha published five compiled book volumes for the manga. Del Rey published all five volumes in English.

Tokyopop published Toume's Lament of the Lamb manga in English. Lament of the Lamb inspired a four-episode original video animation ( OVA ) in 2003. Toume launched Kūden Noise no Himegimi (Static Noise Princess) in Gentosha 's Comic Birz magazine in July 2016, and Gentosha published the third compiled volume in January 2019. Comic Birz ended serialization in June 2018. The manga relaunched in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in January 2019 as a continuation with the new title Kūden no Himegimi (Static Princess). Kodansha released the first compiled book volume on October 23.

Toume's Sing "Yesterday" for Me ( Yesterday o Utatte ) manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere on TV Asahi in the new NUManimation programming block on April 4.