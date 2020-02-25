Netflix Partners With CLAMP & Kindaichi, Gundam Thunderbolt, Goth, Mardock Scramble, Thermae Romae Creators for New Anime

The streaming service Netflix announced on Tuesday that it is forming partnerships with six Japanese creators to expand its anime lineup. The streaming service is partnering with the manga creator group CLAMP ( X , Cardcaptor Sakura ), manga creator Shin Kibayashi ( The File of Young Kindaichi , The Drops of God ), manga creator Yasuo Ohtagaki ( Moonlight Mile , Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt ), novelist and film director Otsuichi (Stare film, Goth , Calling You , Zoo), novelist Tow Ubukata ( Le Chevalier D'Eon , Mardock Scramble , Psycho-Pass 2 , Psycho-Pass 3 ), and manga creator Mari Yamazaki ( Thermae Romae , Olympia Kyklos ). The partnerships will develop and produce original Japanese anime projects to stream in 190 countries and territories worldwide.

In particular, CLAMP has produced designs for 20 characters for an unannounced anime project, and Kibayashi is working on an anime project by penning scripts and other text documents.

Thanks to Kougeru for the news tip.

Sources: Manichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Oricon