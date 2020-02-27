News
Background Art Studio Lagurus to Dissolve in June
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for anime background art company Studio Lagurus announced on Wednesday that the company will dissolve by June 30 due to "various circumstances." In the announcement, Studio Lagurus representative director Shinichi Uehara stated that the company was in the middle of discussions for work for next year and the year after that when the decision had to be made.
The company was founded in March 2013. The studio has worked on background art for such anime as I want to eat your pancreas, Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie, DEVILMAN crybaby, Lu over the wall, Mob Psycho 100, Mob Psycho 100 II, Boruto -Naruto the Movie-, Napping Princess, The Empire of Corpses, Gintama: The Final Movie, Space Dandy Season 2, WorldEnd, After School Dice Club, The Eccentric Family 2, Monster Strike The Movie, Blue Spring Ride, and Magical Circle Guru-Guru.