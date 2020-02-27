Game Designer Hideo Kojima to Receive BAFTA Fellowship

BAFTA Games Awards to honor Death Stranding director on April 2

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced on Thursday that game developer Hideo Kojima will receive the Fellowship at the BAFTA Games Awards on April 2. Regarding the award, Kojima said:

Thank you very much for this precious BAFTA Fellowship award. I am very honored, and would like to take this moment to reflect on the many predecessors that came before me, as I deeply respect their contributions to entertainment, whether in movies, television, or games. I would also like to thank those who have supported me over the years and I will continue my commitment to creating new and innovative ways that will push the world of ‘play’ entertainment forward.

The Fellowship will recognize Kojima's "creative contribution to the industry." BAFTA describes the Fellowship as "the highest accolade bestowed by BAFTA upon an individual in recognition of an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television."

Kojima designed and wrote the Metal Gear game for Konami in 1987. The game helped establish the stealth game genre and launched the Metal Gear series. Kojima left Konami in December 2015, and his Kojima Productions studio became independent with his departure.

Kojima Productions' Death Stranding game, the company's first independent title, shipped for the PlayStation 4 on November 8. 505 Games will publish the game's PC version in early summer 2020. The game's two-part novelization debuted on November 28, and a Steelbook version shipped on Friday . The game won the Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design and Outstanding Technical Achievement awards at the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards on February 13.

BAFTA will announce the nominees for the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards on Tuesday . The awards ceremony will take place on April 2 at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. The BAFTA Games Awards are part of the London Games Festival, which will run from March 26 to April 6.

Sources: BAFTA, BAFTA Games' Twitter account, Kojima Productions' Twitter account via Hachima Kikō