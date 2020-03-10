My Hero One's Justice 2 Game's Trailer Previews Legacy Characters

Game launches for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC in Americas on Friday

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming a character trailer for the My Hero One's Justice 2 ( My Hero Academia : One's Justice 2 ) game on Tuesday. The video previews legacy characters.

The game will launch in Japan for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on March 12. The game will only be available digitally for Xbox One in Japan. The game will then launch for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the Americas on March 13.

People who pre-order the game will get Nomu as a playable character, plus Izuku Midoriya Full Cowling 100% and Kai Chisaki Ver. 2 as early unlocks. The game's collector's edition will include a 20cm LED figurine of Deku, steelbook, collector's box, shikishi board, and keychain game badges of Deku and Overhaul.

Playable characters include: Izuku Midoriya, Kai Chisaki (Overhaul), All Might, Mirio Togata, Tomura Shigaraki, Mina Ashido, Minoru Mineta, Nejire Hado, Tamaki Amajiki, Sir Nighteye, Katsuki Bakugō, Shōto Todoroki, Ochaco Uraraka, Tsuyu Asui, Eijirō Kirishima, Inasa Yoarashi, Enji Todoroki (Endeavor), Dabi, Tenya Iida, Denki Kaminari, Fumikage Tokoyami, Kyōka Jirō, Momo Yaoyorozu, Himiko Toga, Stain, Gran Torino, Muscular, All for One, Shota Aizawa (Eraserhead), Twice, Mr. Compress, Fat Gum, Kendō Rappa, Gang Orca, Camie Utsushimi, and Seiji Shishikura .

The game will also feature new stages and stories from the anime. The game will include a new mission mode and a "Side Kick Plus Ultra!" mechanic, which allows sidekick characters to use Plus Ultra attacks during battle.

The first game shipped for Switch and PS4 in Japan in August 2018, and then launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC in Europe and the Americas in October 2018.

Sources: Email correspondence, Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.