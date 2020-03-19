Swery's The Good Life Game Comes to Nintendo Switch

Game releases for PS4, PC, Xbox One, Switch this year

Nintendo announced during its "Indie World Showcase" livestream on Tuesday that White Owls and Hidetaka Suehiro's (also known as Swery or Swery65) The Good Life game will also get a release on the Nintendo Switch. Those who pledged to the Kickstarter campaign for other versions of the game cannot switch their pledges to the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

White Owls hosted a Kickstarter campaign for the game, which met its goal in May 2018 to fund the game for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam . The game will also release for Xbox One. The game will release for all four platforms this year.

White Owls describes the game:

Play as Naomi, a journalist from New York who moves to a backwoods British town called Rainy Woods in order to pay off her massive debt.

The only way for her to escape from debt hell is to take pictures of happenings in the town and report on them. Of course, 'the happiest town in the world' is not your average town...

The inhabitants of the happiest town in the world are some of the most bizarre people you'll ever come across. You'll live alongside them as you solve mysteries and experience a hearty helping of craziness. We're sure that you'll eventually come to love all the mystery, horror, and good old charm that this town has to offer.

The townspeople, and Naomi, turn into either cats or dogs at night. At the beginning of the game, the player will select if Naomi becomes a cat or a dog, but will eventually be able to switch between them.

The game's previous Fig crowdfunding campaign failed to reach its US$1,500,000 goal in October 2017.

Suehiro launched the new game development company called White Owls on November 1, 2016 in Osaka. In 2002, he was a founding member of Access Games, where he began his career directing games with Spy Fiction . He went on to work on Deadly Premonition, Lord of Arcana, Lord of Apocalypse , and D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die . The developer resigned from Access Games in 2016.