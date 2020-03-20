2020 Video Game Hall of Fame Reveals Nominees

Super Smash Bros. Melee, Frogger among 12 nominees

The Strong — the self-described "national museum of play" in Rochester, New York — announced the 2020 nominees for its Video Game Hall of Fame on Thursday. The nominees are: Bejeweled (2001), Centipede (1981), Frogger (1981), GoldenEye 007 (1997), Guitar Hero (2005), King's Quest (1980), Minecraft (2011), NBA Jam (1993), Nokia Snake (1998), Super Smash Bros. Melee (2001), Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (2009), and Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? (1985).

The public can vote on any one of the candidates, with the public collectively acting as one member of the voting committee.

Last year, The Strong inducted Colossal Cave Adventure (1976) Microsoft Windows Solitaire (1990), Mortal Kombat (1992), and Super Mario Kart (1992).

The Strong launched the World Video Game Hall of Fame in 2015.

The museum describes the selection process:

Anyone may nominate a game to the World Video Game Hall of Fame. Final selections are made on the advice of journalists, scholars, and other individuals familiar with the history of video games and their role in society.

The museum's International Center for the History of Electronic Games is hosting a permanent display of the Hall of Fame honorees in its eGameRevolution exhibit. The museum also houses the Brian Sutton-Smith Library and Archives of Play, the National Toy Hall of Fame, the Woodbury School, and the American Journal of Play.

Source: The Strong via Otakomu