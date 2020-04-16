How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Light Novels Get TV Anime

Overlap announced on Friday that Dojyomaru 's How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom ( Genjitsushugi Yūsha no Ōkoku Saikenki ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime. The novel series' illustrator Fuyuyuki drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime announcement.

J-Novel Club is releasing the novels digitally, while Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the novels in print. J-Novel Club describes the story:

"O, Hero!" With that cliched line, Kazuya Souma found himself summoned to another world and his adventure--did not begin. After he presents his plan to strengthen the country economically and militarily, the king cedes the throne to him and Souma finds himself saddled with ruling the nation! What's more, he's betrothed to the king's daughter now...?! In order to get the country back on its feet, Souma calls the wise, the talented, and the gifted to his side. Five people gather before the newly crowned Souma. Just what are the many talents and abilities they possess...?! What path will his outlook as a realist take Souma and the people of his country down? A revolutionary transferred-to-another-world administrative fantasy series starts here!

Overlap published the first volume with illustrations by Fuyuyuki in Japan in May 2016. Satoshi Ueda also launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Overlap's Comic Gardo website in July 2017, and J-Novel Club is also publishing the manga digitally. The 12th volume of the novels and the fifth volume of the manga will both ship in Japan on April 25.

J-Novel Club released the eighth volume of the novels digitally in February 2019, and Seven Seas Entertainment released the sixth volume in print on Tuesday . J-Novel Club released the third volume of the manga digitally on January 29.