Akiko Higashimura Launches New 'Watashi no Koto o Oboeteimasu ka?' Manga on April 29

Manga centers on 30-something gossip writer who reminisces on childhood crush

Kakao Japan 's Piccoma service announced on Thursday that Akiko Higashimura will launch a new manga titled Watashi no Koto o Oboeteimasu ka? (Do You Still Think About Me?) on the service on April 29. The manga will also serialize simultaneously in South Korea on the KakaoPage service. Thai, Indonesian, and Taiwanese versions of the manga will also launch within the year.

The romantic comedy manga centers on a perpetually overworked and overtime-clocking 30-something gossip magazine writer named Haruka. The story begins when she reminisces on her first childhood crush.

Higashimura's Princess Jellyfish manga has inspired a 2010 television anime adaptation, as well as a 2014 live-action film, and a 2018 live-action series. Many of her other manga have inspired live-action adaptations as well, including Tokyo Tarareba Girls , which will have a new television special this summer.

Most recently, her Bishoku Tantei Akechi Gorō manga inspired a live-action series that premiered on April 12. Her Himawari - Kenichi Legend manga is inspiring a live-action show that will premiere this May.

Kodansha Comics recently announced that it has licensed Higashimura's Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns sequel manga, and it digitally released the first volume on December 24. Tokyo Tarareba Girls won last year's Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia award in the 2019 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards.

Source: Comic Natalie