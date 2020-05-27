Murciélago Byproduct Araña Spinoff Manga Ends With 5th Volume

Amazon is listing the fifth compiled book volume of Kana Yoshimura 's Murciélago Byproduct Araña spinoff manga as the final volume. The volume is slated to ship on July 22.

The manga is a spinoff of Yoshimura's Murciélago manga, and focuses on the character Reiko Kuchiba. Yoshimura launched the manga in Square Enix 's Manga Up! app in January 2018. Square Enix published the manga's fourth volume on January 23.

Yen Press is releasing the original Murciélago manga in English, and it describes the story:

Mass murderers may not have much by way of careeer skills, but Kuroko Koumori seems to have landed her dream job as a hitwoman for the Tokyo police! A license to kill other killers? That's some serious job satisfaction, right there!

Yoshimura launched the ongoing manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in 2013. Square Enix published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on January 23. Yen Press published the 14th volume in English on May 5.

Source: Amazon