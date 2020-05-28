Uta no Prince-sama Debut Launches on Switch in February 2021

Game launched for PSP in 2012

The official website for Broccoli 's Uta no Prince Sama Debut game revealed on Thursday that the game will launch on the Nintendo Switch on February 25, 2021.

Uta no Prince Sama Debut launched for the PlayStation Portable in 2012.

Broccoli recently shipped Uta no Prince Sama ♪ Repeat LOVE , its PlayStation Vita port of the 2010 Uta no Prince Sama ♪ Repeat PSP game, on the Switch last December. In addition, its Uta no Prince Sama ♪ Dolce Vita game has stopped development for the PS Vita last June, and is now under development for the Switch.

Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , the first anime season adapting Broccoli 's dating simulation video game for female players, premiered in Japan in July 2011. In the first season of the slapstick romantic comedy, the female protagonist goes to a school for the performing arts with young men who are budding idols. The subsequent seasons followed seven of the young men after they form the idol group ST☆RISH. The 13-episode second season, Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 2000% , premiered in Japan in April 2013. The 13-episode third season, Utano☆Princesama Revolutions , premiered in April 2015. The 13-episode fourth season, Utano☆Princesama Legend Star , premiered in October 2016.

Sentai Filmworks has licensed all four seasons.

The franchise recently debuted the Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom anime film on June 14. The film ranked at #6 in its opening weekend. Sentai Filmworks licensed the film, and the film will have a premiere screening on July 5 at this year's Anime Expo event. Sentai Filmworks will also screen the film in U.S. theaters at a later date.