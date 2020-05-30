Death end re;Quest 2 Game's English Opening Video Reveals Summer Release

Horror-inspired RPG to have English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese subtitles

Idea Factory International began streaming an English opening movie trailer for Compile Heart 's Death end re;Quest 2 game on Friday. The video reveals that the game will be released for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in summer 2020. The Steam version of the game will have English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese subtitles.

The video features the game's theme song "Bug Fixer" by Gesshoku Kaigi .

The game launched in Japan for PS4 on February 13.

Idea Factory International describes the game's story:

Mai Toyama seeks an escape from her traumatic past. She becomes enrolled at Wordsworth, an all-girl's dormitory situated in the small, mountainous town known as Le Choara where it was rumored that her sister, Sanae, was last seen. Hopeful, Mai seeks to find her kin, but she soon finds terrifying inhabitants which lurk throughout the town after dark. At night, Le Choara's streets are filled with Shadow Matter—a horrific group of menacing creatures. Around every cobblestone corner, Mai discovers that her hope of finding her sister lies beneath the long-buried secrets which haunt Le Choara.

The game is a sequel to Compile Heart 's Death end re;Quest game. Scenario writer Makoto Kedōin ( Corpse Party ) and character designer Kei Nanameda returned for the sequel game, which features a new story with new characters.

The first game launched in Japan for PS4 in April 2018 after a delay. The game shipped for PS4 in North America and Europe in February 2019. Idea Factory 's PS4 release includes Japanese and English audio and English subtitles. The release has both physical and digital editions. The game launched on PC via Steam in May 2019.

Source: Press release