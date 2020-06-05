Author: BL Metamorphosis Manga Has 'A Little Bit Remaining'

Manga creator Kaori Tsurutani revealed on Twitter on Friday that her BL Metamorphosis ( Metamorphose no Engawa ) series has "a little bit remaining." The manga's 47th chapter debuted on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web manga site on Friday.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the series in English, and it describes the story of the first volume:

Ichinoi, a 75-year-old woman living a peaceful life, unwittingly buys a Boys Love manga one day…and is fascinated by what she finds inside. When she returns to the bookstore to buy the next volume, the high school girl working there–Urara, a seasoned BL fan–notices a budding fangirl when she sees one. When Urara offers to help Ichinoi explore this whole new world of fiction, the two dive into BL fandom together, and form an unlikely friendship along the way.

Tsurutani launched the manga on Comic Newtype in November 2017. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on March 10.

The manga topped the list of manga for female readers in the 2019 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! guidebook. The manga ranked sixth in the 12th Manga Taisho in 2019, and also earned the New Face Award in the 22nd Japan Media Arts Festival Awards.