Giant Spider & Me - A Post-Apocalyptic Tale's Kikori Morino Launches New Manga

Series centers on tall woman, short man who waltz together

The July issue of Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine announced on Friday that Kikori Morino will launch the Dekoboko no Waltz (Uneven Waltz) manga in the next issue on July 4.

The manga centers on a female teacher who is around 180 centimeters (about 5 feet 11 inches) tall and a man who is about 160 centimeters (about 5 feet 3 inches) tall as they aim to perform a beautiful dance. The inexperienced pair have lessons in secret. Though the effort is enjoyable, the waltz they perform is clumsy.

Morino launched the Giant Spider & Me - A Post-Apocalyptic Tale ( Owari Nochi, Asanagi Gurashi ) manga on the web magazine Alterna pixiv in September 2016 after first writing the story as a one-shot titled "Asagakitara." Mag Garden released three compiled book volumes for the series, and Seven Seas Entertainment published them in English.