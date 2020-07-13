Live-Action, Anime Producer Susumu Yoshikawa Passes Away

Retired producer Susumu Yoshikawa passed away due to respiratory failure on Friday at 6:00 a.m. in his home in Kamakura, Kanagawa. He was 84.

Yoshikawa's family will hold a private funeral. He is survived by his wife Yoshiko.

Yoshikawa debuted as a producer for the Nippon Kenkyakuden live-action television series in 1968. His first hero work was the Android Kikaider tokusatsu (live-action special effects) series in 1972. He is known as one of the founding fathers of the Super Sentai and Metal Hero franchises. Yoshikawa served as executive producer for the Armored Fleet Dairugger XV anime series and is credited with planning for Video Senshi Lezarion (seen above right). The long-time Toei producer retired in 1997.



Source: Sponichi Annex via My Game News Flash