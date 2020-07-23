Mayonaka no Shitsuji-tachi Manga Ends With 3rd Volume in November

The second compiled book volume of Riko Miyagi 's Mei-chan no Shitsuji Mayonaka no Shitsuji-tachi (Mei-chan's Butler: Butlers of Midnight) manga revealed on Wednesday revealed that the series will end with its third volume in November.

The manga is a spinoff of Miyagi's Mei-chan no Shitsuji DX , and it launched in Shueisha 's Margaret magazine last November.

The original Mei-chan no Shitsuji manga follows Mei, a ordinary young country girl with vague dreams of a handsome stranger who helped her when she was lost as a child. Mei discovers that she inherited a vast fortune and has to enroll in an elite academy for young ladies of high standing. She meets Rihito, her strikingly handsome, effortlessly capable butler. Rihito happens to be the stranger from her dreams and the brother of Kento, a boy who has a crush on her.

Miyagi began the original series in Margaret in 2006, and ended it in 2012 with 20 volumes. Miyagi then serialized the spinoff manga Mikado Boy in Margaret from 2013 to 2014. The Mei-chan no Shitsuji DX sequel manga launched in Margaret in September 2014. The series inspired a live-action drama series in 2009, as well as a stage play in 2011.