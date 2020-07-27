Koei Tecmo Lists Western Release for Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers Game

Action RPG for PS4, Switch launched in Japan on February 20

KOEI Tecmo released on Monday its financial report for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021, and the report lists that Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers ⁠— an action role-playing game in the Persona franchise by Atlus , KOEI Tecmo Games, and Omega Force — will get a release for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe. The report does not list a release date.

The game launched for the PS4 and Switch in Japan on February 20.

The game's story is set half a year after the original Persona 5 game's story, with the game's main characters going on summer vacation, but becoming involved in a new incident that spans the whole of Japan. The original game's main characters are playable.

Voice actress Misaki Kuno plays Sophia, whose codename is Sophie. Sophia is a mysterious girl who has lost her memories. She wields a yo-yo and a blaster, and she controls Pithos, who is like a Persona.

Persona 5 shipped for the PS4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay. The game features animation sequences from Production I.G .

The 26-episode television anime series based on the game premiered in April 2018 and aired through September 2018. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll and Hulu as it aired. Two specials then aired in December 2018 and March 2019.

The Persona 5 Royal ( Persona 5 The Royale in Japan) role-playing game launched for the PS4 in Japan in October 2019. The game launched in the Americas and Europe on March 31.

Source: Koei Tecmo via Gematsu