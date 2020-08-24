Funimation Adds Persona 4 the Golden Animation, Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day, High School Fleet, More Anime

Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the Persona 4 the Golden Animation , anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day , High School Fleet , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. , and Servant × Service anime from Aniplex of America on Tuesday.

The Persona 4 the Golden Animation and High School Fleet television anime will stream in Japanese with English subtitles in the U.S. and Canada.

The anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day television anime will stream with English subtitles and an English dub in the U.S. and Canada.

The Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. and Servant × Service anime will stream with English subtitles in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland.

Source: Funimation