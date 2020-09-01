News
2020 Crayon Shin-chan Film Reveals 11 Guest Cast Members
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for the Crayon Shin-chan films announced 11 guest cast members for the Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Gekitotsu! Rakuga Kingdom to Hobo Yonin no Yūsha (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Crash! Rakuga Kingdom and Roughly Four Heroes) film on Monday.
The newly announced cast includes (starting from top row, left to right in image above):
- Miina Tominaga as Brief
- Shizuka Itou as Fake Nanase
- Tomoyo Kurosawa as Yūma
- Jouji Nakata as Rakuga King
- Tesshō Genda as Sergeant Oni
- Hiroaki Hirata as the court painter
The newly announced cast also includes:
- Nobuo Tobita as the Minister of Food
- Jūrōta Kosugi as the Minister of Energy
- Kikuko Inoue as a Stone Age person who owns mammoths
- Yuji Mitsuya as a magician who cannot use magic
- Mamiko Noto as Yūma's mother
The 28th film in the series will open on September 11. The film was delayed from its April 24 opening due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Participating theaters resumed selling advance ticket passes on August 7, after putting them on hold due to the film's delay. However, the accompanying "Kimi mo Yūsha Da zo! Hobo Yonin no Yūsha to Issho ni Dai-Bōken! Campaign" (You're a Hero, Too! The Great Adventure With the Roughly Four Heroes! Campaign) at the theaters for fans was canceled.
The film's story features a "magical crayon," and centers around a floating kingdom called Rakuga Kingdom (the name is a pun on the word "rakugaki" meaning "scribbling"). The kingdom gets its energy from scribbles, but lately the scribbles are decreasing and the kingdom is in danger of collapsing. To save the country, the military start forcing humans to scribble.
Television talent Ringo-chan will voice three characters named Ringo, Ichigo, and Melon, who together implement the Rakuga Kingdom's plan to force humans to scribble. Kyary Pamyu Pamyu will voice the princess of Rakuga Kingdom.
Takahiko Kyōgoku (Land of the Lustrous, Love Live! School idol project, GATE) is directing the film, and Ryō Takada (Meow Meow Japanese History) is writing the script. Shinei Animation, TV Asahi, ADK, and Futabasha are credited for production. musician Takafumi Ikeda's "solo unit" Rekishi will perform the film's theme song "Giga Aishiteru."
Sources: Crayon Shin-chan films' website, Anime! Anime!