Captain Tsubasa Smartphone AR Soccer Game Rolls Out Globally This Fall

The official Twitter account for the Captain Tsubasa franchise 's Tsubasa+ smartphone augmented reality game announced on Wednesday that the game will roll out its global launch this fall. The account also revealed that m-flo member and DJ Taku Takahashi will handle all the music in the game

The game will allow players to use their smartphones to view virtual stadiums in real world locations, assemble a stable of players based on characters from the franchise , and then train the players for competition. The company miraire is developing the game.

Captain Tsubasa Zero ~ Kimeru ! Miracle Shoot~ , a separate iOS and Android game, launched in Japan in October 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the Captain Tsubasa : Rise of New Champions game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on August 27, and on PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in the West on August 28. The game is the franchise 's first release for consoles in 10 years.

Source: Tsubasa+ game's Twitter account