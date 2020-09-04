Ikebukuro West Gate Park Anime's 2nd Subtitled Video Reveals More Cast & Staff, Song Info, October 6 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Ira Ishida 's Ikebukuro West Gate Park novel series posted the second English-subtitled promotional video on Friday. The video lists more cast and staff members, provides information on the opening and ending theme songs, and announces the October 6 premiere. (The video also previews the opening theme song and the character voices as the video's narrators.)

Joining the cast are:

Junichirō Taniguchi , Maho Yoshikawa , and Mai Matsuura are serving as chief animation directors, and Hiyori Denforword Akishino is designing the props. Norifumi Nakamura is directing the art, and Yuka Itō is the color key artist. Takehiro Go is the compositing director of photography, and Daisuke Hiraki is editing. Daijirō Nakagawa and Ryuuichi Takada ( monaca ) are composing the music, and Masanori Tsuchiya is directing the sound.

The Pinballs are providing the opening theme song "Needle Knot," and Innosent in Formal are contributing the ending theme "after song."

The series will stream on Amazon Prime before it airs on television, premiering on October 6 at about 24:15 (effectively, on October 7 at 12:15 a.m.). It will then air on Tokyo MX on October 6 at 24:30, and it will also run the AT-X , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 channels.

The mystery novel series is set in Tokyo's Ikebukuro ward, in the eponymous Ikebukuro Nishiguchi Kōen (known by locals as "Ikebukuro West Gate Park," the place's English name). The story centers on Makoto Majima, the son of a local fruit vendor, and known as the "Troubleshooter of Ikebukuro." He helps everyone from his friends to local street toughs in solving various incidents.

The anime's cast includes Kentarō Kumagai as Makoto, Kouki Uchiyama as Takashi, and Reiō Tsuchida as Kyōichi.

Tomoaki Koshida ( The Helpful Fox Senko-san , Zoku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru. ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo . Fumihiko Shimo ( Fairy Tail , Infinite Stratos ) is in charge of series composition. Junichirō Taniguchi ( Prison School , Tada Never Falls in Love ) is designing the characters.

Ishida published the 15th Ikebukuro West Gate Park novel volume on September 12. The series inspired a popular live-action television series in 2000, as well as a live-action special titled Ikebukuro West Gate Park Soup no Kai in 2003. Sena Aritou serialized a manga adaptation in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine from 2001 to 2004, and it received four volumes. Masashi Asaki also drew the IWGP: Denshi no Hoshi manga, and Shō Kitagawa also drew another manga adaptation in 2015. Digital Manga Publishing released all four volumes of Aritou's manga in English.

The anime's premiere has been delayed to October due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production. The anime was previously scheduled to premiere in July.