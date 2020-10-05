Granblue Fantasy Anime Shorts' Main Promo Video Streamed

The official website for the anime adaptation of the four-panel gag comedy manga Grand Blues! ( Guraburu! ) began streaming the anime's main promotional video on Monday.

The anime shorts will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11 on October 8 at 9:54 p.m.

Kenshirō Morii ( Anime-Gataris , BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico ) is directing the anime at DMM.futureworks ( BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico , Umayon ). Kikuhitomoji , the manga's original creator, is credited for series script supervision, and is also credited for storyboards alongside Morii and so-shi . The artist so-shi ( Anime-Gataris ) is also credited for the animation character designs and as the chief animation director. Masanori Yamaguchi ( Studio White ) is the art director. Tasuku Ozu is the director of photography. Takatoshi Hamano is the sound director. dugout is credited for sound production.

The anime features a returning cast from the game and other anime entries in the franchise.

The artist " Kikuhitomoji " has been drawing the manga and irregularly serializing it within the Granblue Fantasy game itself. Kadokawa published the ninth print volume of the manga on June 16.

The first main anime season of Cygames ' Granblue Fantasy smartphone game premiered in Japan in April 2017 and ran for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the first season on the services Crunchyroll , Daisuki , and Anime Strike . Funimation began streaming the first season later. The first season included an unaired episode on the seventh home video release that featured Djeeta as the main character.

The Zankutinzeru-Hen (Zinkenstill Arc) anime special debuted on Tokyo MX and the AbemaTV streaming service in Japan in January 2017, before the main television series. Crunchyroll , Daisuki , and Anime Strike streamed that special.

GRANBLUE FANTASY The Animation Season 2 premiered last October. HIDIVE , Funimation , Crunchyroll , and AnimeLab all streamed the series as it aired. The extra "Djeeta-hen" (Djeeta Chapter) anime special premiered on March 27, and the services above streamed this new special on August 26.