True Cooking Master Boy Anime's Sequel Casts Daisuke Ono

The official Twitter account for True Cooking Master Boy , the television anime of Etsushi Ogawa 's Shin Chūka Ichiban! sequel manga series, revealed on Thursday a new cast member for the show's sequel.

Daisuke Ono as Juchi



The staff is revealing five cast members across five weeks. The previously revealed new cast includes:

Aya Endo as Mira



The sequel television anime will premiere in 2021. Other new characters include:

Ensei



Kaiyu



Alkan



The first season premiered in Japan in October 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The first series had 12 episodes.

Itsuro Kawasaki ( The Legend of the Legendary Heroes , Arc the Lad , Chrome Shelled Regios , Shining Hearts ) directed the anime and oversaw the series scripts, and Saki Hasegawa (animation director for Flip Flappers , Seraph of the End: Battle in Nagoya , A.I.C.O. -Incarnation- ) designed the characters. Jun Ichikawa composed the music. NAS produced the anime with animation cooperation by Production I.G . JY Animation was credited with planning and production.

The manga is set during a fictitious 19th century China, where chefs from all over China competed in culinary tests of ability, and being a master chef granted one respect and authority. The story centers on Liu Maoxing, a young chef from Szechuan province who learns cooking from his mother. After saving his mother's restaurant, Mao goes on a journey to become a Super Chef, battling other chefs with other cooking styles along the way, and contending with the conspiracies of the Dark Cooking Society.

The Chūka Ichiban! manga ran in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine for five volumes from 1995 to 1997, and the Shin Chūka Ichiban! sequel manga ran for 12 volumes from 1997 to 1999. The manga inspired a 52-episode television anime in 1997-1998. A Chinese live-action drama adaptation aired in 2005.

Ogawa launched the Chūka Ichiban! Kiwami manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in November 2017.