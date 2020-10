Kamen Rider Saber Film Opens With Kamen Rider Zero-One Film in December

Kamen Rider Saber series premiered on September 6

Toei began streaming a teaser trailer for both its Gekijō-ban Kamen Rider Zero-One and Kamen Rider Saber films on Sunday. The trailer reveals that the Kamen Rider Saber film will now open on December 18, in a double-feature with Gekijō-ban Kamen Rider Zero-One .

Gekijō-ban Kamen Rider Zero-One was originally scheduled to open as a double-feature with Mashin Sentai Kiramager the Movie on July 23. (The Kamen Rider and Super Sentai movies traditionally open as a double-feature every year.) However, due to production delays caused by the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the former will now open on December 18, while the latter will open in early 2021.

Kamen Rider Zero-One premiered in September 2019 as the first Kamen Rider television series in Japan's Reiwa era, and ended its run on August 30 earlier this year. Kamen Rider Saber took its place when it premiered on September 6.