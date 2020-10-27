B: The Beginning Anime Season 2 Unveils Title, Updated Staff, 2021 Debut

Netflix unveiled on Monday the title, staff, visuals, and 2021 debut for the second season of the B: The Beginning anime. The second season will be titled B: The Beginning Succession.

Kazuto Nakazawa ( Kill Bill 's animated segment, Moondrive , Parasite Dolls ) and Production I.G are listed as the original creators. Itsuro Kawasaki (episode director for B: The Beginning ) is directing the series, and Nakazawa is serving as supervising director. Nakazawa and Katsunari Ishida are in charge of series composition. Nazakawa, Akane Yano ( And you thought there is never a girl online? ), and Hideoki Kusama ( Grand Blue Dreaming ) are designing the characters. Voice actors Yuuki Kaji , Hiroaki Hirata , Asami Seto , and Satomi Satou are reprising their roles from the first season.

Netflix describes the second season's story:

After Keith and Koku solved the incidents successfully , the world has regained its composure. In the months since then, Keith returns to the RIS to conduct his own investigation, and Koku is living a peaceful life with Yuna. They are visited by Kirisame, who was once supposed to have broken up with Kurou in death at the Faura Blanca Institute…

Production I.G released B: The Beginning in March 2018 on Netflix .

The website for the anime describes the series:

In a world powered by advanced technology, crime and action sweep through the archipelagic nation of cremona. Chief among the major players is “Killer B” - a serial killer who has thrown the city into chaos. The stories of Koku, the protagonist, Keith, a legendary investigator of the Royal Investigation Service, and a mysterious criminal organization intertwine on the path to reach their objectives. A wide variety of unforgettable characters surround them on the journey, as they attempt to stop a chain of horrific crimes in this suspense drama.

Nakazawa and Production I.G are listed as the original creators. Nakazawa and Yoshiki Yamakawa ( Little Busters! ) directed the series, and Nakazawa also designed the characters and served as key animation supervisor. Katsuya Ishida wrote the screenplay. Yoshihiro Ike ( Rage of Bahamut Genesis , Tiger & Bunny ) composed the music. The show's theme song "The Perfect World " is a collaboration between Marty Friedman (song-arrange-guitar), MAN WITH A MISSION 's Jean-Ken Johnny (vocals), KenKen (bass), and Kōji Fujimoto (arrange-programming).

Shout! Factory and Anime Limited released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in North America on October 6 with both a standard and limited edition.

Sources: Press release, email correspondence