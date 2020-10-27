News
B: The Beginning Anime Season 2 Unveils Title, Updated Staff, 2021 Debut
posted on by Alex Mateo
Netflix unveiled on Monday the title, staff, visuals, and 2021 debut for the second season of the B: The Beginning anime. The second season will be titled B: The Beginning Succession.
Kazuto Nakazawa (Kill Bill's animated segment, Moondrive, Parasite Dolls) and Production I.G are listed as the original creators. Itsuro Kawasaki (episode director for B: The Beginning) is directing the series, and Nakazawa is serving as supervising director. Nakazawa and Katsunari Ishida are in charge of series composition. Nazakawa, Akane Yano (And you thought there is never a girl online?), and Hideoki Kusama (Grand Blue Dreaming) are designing the characters. Voice actors Yuuki Kaji, Hiroaki Hirata, Asami Seto, and Satomi Satou are reprising their roles from the first season.
Netflix describes the second season's story:
After Keith and Koku solved the incidents successfully , the world has regained its composure. In the months since then, Keith returns to the RIS to conduct his own investigation, and Koku is living a peaceful life with Yuna. They are visited by Kirisame, who was once supposed to have broken up with Kurou in death at the Faura Blanca Institute…
Production I.G released B: The Beginning in March 2018 on Netflix.
The website for the anime describes the series:
In a world powered by advanced technology, crime and action sweep through the archipelagic nation of cremona. Chief among the major players is “Killer B” - a serial killer who has thrown the city into chaos. The stories of Koku, the protagonist, Keith, a legendary investigator of the Royal Investigation Service, and a mysterious criminal organization intertwine on the path to reach their objectives. A wide variety of unforgettable characters surround them on the journey, as they attempt to stop a chain of horrific crimes in this suspense drama.
Nakazawa and Production I.G are listed as the original creators. Nakazawa and Yoshiki Yamakawa (Little Busters!) directed the series, and Nakazawa also designed the characters and served as key animation supervisor. Katsuya Ishida wrote the screenplay. Yoshihiro Ike (Rage of Bahamut Genesis, Tiger & Bunny) composed the music. The show's theme song "The Perfect World" is a collaboration between Marty Friedman (song-arrange-guitar), MAN WITH A MISSION's Jean-Ken Johnny (vocals), KenKen (bass), and Kōji Fujimoto (arrange-programming).
Shout! Factory and Anime Limited released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in North America on October 6 with both a standard and limited edition.
Sources: Press release, email correspondence