Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny Game's 2nd Promo Video Streamed

Game launches in Japan for PS4, Switch on January 28; in U.S. for Switch in summer 2021

Nippon Ichi Software began streaming the second promotional video on Thursday its Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny game.

Nippon Ichi Software will release the game in Japan on January 28, 2021 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. NIS America is releasing the game in the United States for the Switch in summer 2021, and its release will include English and Japanese audio and English and French text.

NIS America describes the game:

Zed is a boastful zombie who wallows on the lowest rung on the Netherworld ladder alongside his sister Bieko. When a God of Destruction threatens their way of (un)life, Zed must harness his unique ability of Super Reincarnation to stand against the approaching menace. Along the way, he will unite with twisted and colorful denizens of different Netherworlds, face challenges around and within, and see if even an undying hooligan like himself can defy the odds! Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny unites a grim yet touching story with insane tactical combat, while introducing gameplay elements never before seen in previous installments. As a result, new and returning players alike can craft a truly memorable and unique journey through the Netherworlds. Bring the pain in battle with special attacks and support from a plethora of ally units. Customizable settings such as Auto, Retry, and Replay allow both hardcore and casual players to fight their own way. And should things take a terrible turn, use Super Reincarnation to rejoin the fight and keep trying until you succeed. This truly is a Netherworld fit for everyone!

Nippon Ichi Software released the Disgaea 5 game for PlayStation 4 in Japan in March 2015, and in North America in October 2015. NIS then released Disgaea 5 Complete for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in March 2017, and NIS America released the game in North America and Europe in May 2017 in both physical and digital versions. Disgaea 5 Complete launched for PC via Steam in October 2018.

NIS America released the Disgaea 4 Complete+ game for PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on September 10. The game is available on the Xbox Game Pass for PC. NIS America released the game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe in October 2019, and in Oceania in November 2019. The game launched in Japan for both consoles under the title Makai Senki Disgaea 4 Return in October 2019.

The Disgaea 4 game debuted for PlayStation 3 in Japan in February 2011, and it shipped in the West later that year. The PlayStation Vita version of the game shipped in Japan in January 2014, followed by the West later that year.