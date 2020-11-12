Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack Game Collection's Trailers Preview Both Rhythmic Packs

Game collection with 2 titles launches on December 3

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming on Thursday two trailers for the two titles in its Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack game collection for the Nintendo Switch.

Rhythmic Pack 1

Rhythmic Pack 2

The collection will launch on December 3 with both Rhythmic Packs. Bandai Namco Entertainment America will also sell each pack separately on the Nintendo eShop.

The collection includes Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 ( Taiko no Tatsujin: Don to Katsu no Jikū Daibōken ), which originally launched for the Nintendo 3DS in June 2014, and Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 ( Taiko no Tatsujin: Dokodon! Mystery Adventure ), which launched for the 3DS in June 2016.

The games are rhythm adventure RPGs. There is also a rhythm mode with over 130 songs, including "Gurenge," the opening theme song to the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime. The game includes new control features that are unique to the Switch console, including using the Joy-Con controllers to input the rhythm commands.

The Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! Switch game and the Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! PlayStation 4 game launched in the Americas and Europe in November 2018. A physical edition of Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! with the drum set controller is available in Europe. Bandai Namco Entertainment America did not release a physical version of either game in North America.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! ( Taiko no Tatsujin: Session de Dodon ga Don! ) shipped for the PS4 in Japan in October 2017. The game also received an English release in Southeast Asia in the same month.

Source: Email correspondence



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.