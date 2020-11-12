News
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack Game Collection's Trailers Preview Both Rhythmic Packs
posted on by Alex Mateo
Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming on Thursday two trailers for the two titles in its Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack game collection for the Nintendo Switch.
The collection will launch on December 3 with both Rhythmic Packs. Bandai Namco Entertainment America will also sell each pack separately on the Nintendo eShop.
The collection includes Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 (Taiko no Tatsujin: Don to Katsu no Jikū Daibōken), which originally launched for the Nintendo 3DS in June 2014, and Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 (Taiko no Tatsujin: Dokodon! Mystery Adventure), which launched for the 3DS in June 2016.
The games are rhythm adventure RPGs. There is also a rhythm mode with over 130 songs, including "Gurenge," the opening theme song to the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime. The game includes new control features that are unique to the Switch console, including using the Joy-Con controllers to input the rhythm commands.
The Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! Switch game and the Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! PlayStation 4 game launched in the Americas and Europe in November 2018. A physical edition of Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! with the drum set controller is available in Europe. Bandai Namco Entertainment America did not release a physical version of either game in North America.
Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! (Taiko no Tatsujin: Session de Dodon ga Don!) shipped for the PS4 in Japan in October 2017. The game also received an English release in Southeast Asia in the same month.
Source: Email correspondence
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.