Banished From The Heroes' Party Fantasy Slice-of-Life Novels Get TV Anime

Kadokawa announced on Tuesday that Zappon and Yasumo 's Banished From The Heroes' Party ( Shin no Nakama janai to Yūsha no Party o Oidasareta node, Henkyō de Slow Life Suru Koto ni Shimashita ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime.

Yen Press is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

Red was once a member of the Hero's party, a powerful group destined to save the world from the evil forces of Taraxon, the Raging Demon Lord. That is, until one of his comrades kicked him out. Hoping to live the easy life on the frontier, Red's new goal is to open an apothecary. However, keeping the secret of his former life may not be as simple as he thinks. Especially when the beautiful Rit, an adventurer from his past, shows up and asks to move in with him!

Zappon began serializing the story in the "Shōsetsuka ni Nārō" website in October 2017, where it is still continuing. Kadokawa began publishing the story in print with illustrations by Yasumo beginning with the first volume in June 2018. Kadokawa published the seventh volume on July 1. Yen Press published the first volume in English on September 22. Masahiro Ikeno launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in May 2018, and Kadokawa will publish the manga's fifth volume on November 25. The franchise has over 1 million copies in circulation.

Ikeno drew the following illustration to celebrate the anime announcement:

Source: Comic Natalie