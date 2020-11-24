New Seven Deadly Sins TV Anime's Ad Reveals Theme Song Artists

The official website for the Seven Deadly Sins anime posted a new commercial for The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan ) , the franchise 's new television anime series, on Wednesday. The commercial reveals the anime's theme song artists, and the commercial itself previews the opening theme song "Hikari Are" (Let There Be Light) by Akihito Okano , the vocalist of the Porno Graffitti band.

Okano and ReoNa are collaborating for the ending theme song under the unit name "SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: ReoNa " to perform the ending theme song "time." Hiroyuki Sawano is composing and arranging both the opening and ending themes.

Netflix is also streaming an English-subtitled interview with original manga creator Nakaba Suzuki .

The new anime will premiere on TV Tokyo in Japan on January 6. Netflix will stream the anime in 2021.

The series was delayed from its previously slated October premiere date due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but was rescheduled to August.

The main cast members will return for the new anime.

The staff of the previous The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods series will return for the anime. Susumu Nishizawa returns to direct the anime at Studio DEEN , with Marvy Jack collaborating on the animation production. Rintarou Ikeda is back to supervise the series scripts. Rie Nishino is the animation character designer. Chikako Yokota is directing the sound, and Hiroyuki Sawano , Kohta Yamamoto , and Takafumi Wada are again composing the music.

The franchise 's first 24-episode television anime series aired in 2014 and 2015. Netflix later streamed the series with both English and Japanese audio, and Funimation released the series in two parts on home video. A four-episode television anime special titled The Seven Deadly Sins -Signs of Holy War- then premiered in August 2016. Netflix began streaming the series in February 2017. The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , the second television anime series, premiered in January 2018, and Netflix began streaming the series in October 2018. The anime film The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky opened in Japan in August 2018.

The The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Kamigami no Gekirin ) anime, the third television anime series, premiered in October 2019, and ended on March 25. Netflix began streaming the anime on August 6.

Nakaba Suzuki launched The Seven Deadly Sins manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2012, and ended it on March 25. Kodansha published the manga's 41st and final volume on May 15. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. Crunchyroll posted new chapters as they appeared in Japan. Suzuki will launch a new sequel manga in January.